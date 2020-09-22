हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli and RCB's winning start

IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Virat Kohli and team celebrating the victory and wrote, "Winning start. RCB."

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has dedicated a special post for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after their victory in last night's match. RCB played their first game in the IPL on Monday and won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Virat and team celebrating the victory and wrote, "Winning start. RCB."

Take a look:

Anushka is currently in the UAE, where IPL is being hosted. Ahead of the tournament, team RCB celebrated Anushka's pregnancy with a small party. Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together. 

The star couple announced the pregnancy in August on their respective social media accounts. They shared a picture of them together with Anushka flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka and Virat married in an extremely private wedding ceremony in Tuscany in December 2017.

