IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya dedicates Mumbai Indians' victory to son Agastya, beau Natasa Stankovic is all hearts

"This one's for you Agastya. Love this team!" Hardik Pandya wrote on Instagram after Mumbai Indians won IPL 2020.   

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya dedicates Mumbai Indians&#039; victory to son Agastya, beau Natasa Stankovic is all hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya has dedicated Mumbai Indians' (MI) win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to his son Agastya. After the team was handed over the trophy last night in Dubai, the MI all-rounder took to Instagram to express his happiness over their victory. He shared a photo of himself holding the IPL 2020 trophy and wrote, "This one's for you Agastya. Love this team!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This one's for you Agastya  Love this team! @mumbaiindians #Believe #MIChampion5

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik's partner Natasa Stankovic shared Hardik's post on her timeline and showered love on him with a few heart emoticons. Take a look:

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time this year. They played against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium.

Meanwhile, talking about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the couple got engaged in January 2020 and Agastya was born in July. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My family  my  @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys 

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa is a model-turned-actress. She who has appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8' and in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. She hails from Serbia.

IPL 2020Hardik PandyaNatasa Stankovichardik pandya natasa stankovicHardik Pandya son Agastya
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar's NYC reel on 'I've got a crush on you' is all things love - Watch
