IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma, looking radiant in white, cheers for husband Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics break the internet!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is enjoying her pregnancy phase in the UAE, is breaking the internet yet again with her photos. On Monday, Anushka reached Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to cheer for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and looked like a vision in a white dress.
Pictures of Anushka sitting in the stands and flaunting her baby bump have taken over social media and shared by fan clubs. She was also joined by RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma.
Take a look:
Perfect may not always be pretty but excellence is always elegant.My two beautiful and elegant queen @anushkasharma @dhanashree9 . . . Follow @virat.kohlii18__ for more updates Follow @virat.kohlii18__ for more updates Follow @virat.kohlii18__ for more updates Follow @virat.kohlii18__ for more updates . . . #baby #babies #adorable #cute #cuddly #cuddle #small #lovely #love #instagood #kid #kids #beautiful #life #sleep #sleeping #children #happy #igbabies #childrenphoto #toddler #instababy #infant #young #photooftheday #sweet #virushka #viratkohli #vk #viratians
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in August with an adorable post.
Meanwhile, take a look at how Anushka is making memories in the UAE:
"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy in December 2017.