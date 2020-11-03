हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma, looking radiant in white, cheers for husband Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics break the internet!

Pictures of Anushka Sharma sitting in the stands have taken over social media. 

IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma, looking radiant in white, cheers for husband Virat Kohli and team RCB, pics break the internet!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@virushkawonders._(Fan club)

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, who is enjoying her pregnancy phase in the UAE, is breaking the internet yet again with her photos. On Monday, Anushka reached Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to cheer for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and looked like a vision in a white dress.

Pictures of Anushka sitting in the stands and flaunting her baby bump have taken over social media and shared by fan clubs. She was also joined by RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mumma anushka applauding from the stands  Congrats @royalchallengersbangalore 

A post shared by virushkawonders (@virushkawonders._) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eternal beauty  I love the way she is carrying herself, her maternity looks are everything 

A post shared by virushkawonders (@virushkawonders._) on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child. They announced the pregnancy in August with an adorable post. 

Meanwhile, take a look at how Anushka is making memories in the UAE:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy in December 2017. 

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliIPL 2020anushka sharma picsVirushka
