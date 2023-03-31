topStoriesenglish2589934
IPL 2023 OPENING CEREMONY

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna Floors Fans With Her Super Energetic Dance Moves On 'Naatu Naatu', 'Saami Saami' - Watch

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna grooved to superhit blockbuster songs including Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. 

Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The actress grooved to some of the chartbuster tracks exuding her super energetic moves, vivaciousness and charm, leaving netizens all floored. She shook a leg on her blockbuster songs, 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami'. 

Rashmika also gave a solid performance on Oscar-Winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's RRR which also marks the song's first live performance after the Oscars' win. Taking to social media, netizens hailed Rashmika for an impactful performance. Checkout: 

A fan said, “Electrifying  performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony  lighted up the stage with her charm and talent.  “

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with numerous amount of dance performances on her blockbuster songs Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

