IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna Floors Fans With Her Super Energetic Dance Moves On 'Naatu Naatu', 'Saami Saami' - Watch
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna grooved to superhit blockbuster songs including Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others.
New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet on fire with her electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. The actress grooved to some of the chartbuster tracks exuding her super energetic moves, vivaciousness and charm, leaving netizens all floored. She shook a leg on her blockbuster songs, 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami'.
Rashmika also gave a solid performance on Oscar-Winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's RRR which also marks the song's first live performance after the Oscars' win. Taking to social media, netizens hailed Rashmika for an impactful performance. Checkout:
#NaatuNaatu @iamRashmika
stage performance at opening cermony of Tata IPL 2023#IPL2023OpeningCeremony#RRRMovie #RRRForOscars #IPLonStar #IPLonJioCinema #iplopeningceremony #IPL #RashmikaMandanna#NarendraModiStadium #naatunaatusong #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/oSQG84stk9 — Vivek S Reddy (@VivekanandaPS) March 31, 2023
Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony.#RashmikaMandanna#IPL2023OpeningCeremony #Rashmikamandana #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/HqvlM7HNQJ — Anurag Prakash (@AnuragP71205258) March 31, 2023
National Crush @iamRashmika #IPL2023OpeningCeremony #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/anZpg2jdHI — . (@DK_VJfan) March 31, 2023
@iamRashmika
You stolen my heart lilly
Energitic and killing performance reyy#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/h4OS6QNq5Q— Naveen vjrash (@Naveen77718) March 31, 2023
Her energy was @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/cN2hYSGRyp — Rashmika Bangladeshi Fc (@rashmikafansbd) March 31, 2023
..
Electrifying performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony lighted up the stage with her charm and talent. #RashmikaMandanna #MSDhoni#IPL2023OpeningCeremony #cskvsgt
.. pic.twitter.com/qLmkDE1RhP — Rishu Yadav! (@RishuYadav09) March 31, 2023
A fan said, “Electrifying performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony lighted up the stage with her charm and talent. “
Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with numerous amount of dance performances on her blockbuster songs Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.
