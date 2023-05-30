Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh Celebrate Chennai Super Kings' IPL Final Win

The much-awaited final of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) indeed kept the audiences hooked to their seats. The night came with a lot of anxiety and curiosity, thanks to the rains that almost got the defending champions closer to the trophy. The delayed yet thrilling match ended with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bagging its sensational win against the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, after Ravindra Jadeja outstanding's performance. The win also took Chennai to its fifth IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Speaking of which, just like us, Bollywood celebs also enjoyed the exciting match last night.

From Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan, many were seen catching every moment of the match and later celebrating CSK's stupendous win. While Ranveer and Kartik watched the match on their television screens, Vicky and Sara were present at the stadium where they witnessed the nail-biting match.

Bollywood celebs react to CSK's IPL win

Ranveer Singh who was active on social media throughout the match was seen sharing every detail. From Gujarat Titans setting a magnum target of 215 runs to Sai Sudharsan's spectacular 96 against CSK, the actor was celebrating every moment of the game.

If Shub don't get you, Sai will!



GT's batsmen have delivered the goods!



Fielding follies cost CSK!



Super Kings batsmen with a mammoth task at hand! Time to dig in and dig deep! #ShubmanGill #Saha #SaiSudharsan #HardikPandya @gujarat_titans #IPLOnStar — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 29, 2023

Later, he also tweeted excitedly over Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable six and four off the last two balls that led CSK to victory.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali had the epic reaction after Jadeja's four in the last ball. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video from the stands as they cheered at the victory moment.

"MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly, the game was the real winner," he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan shared the 'goosebump' moment after CSK's surprising win against GT.

Similarly, many others including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Athiya Shetty also congratulated MS Dhoni and team for their victory.

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man …… pic.twitter.com/7TFjt1ehGA May 29, 2023

Bringing Chennai their much-needed win in style, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja got the remaining 10 runs off the final two balls and took the team to its fifth IPL title on Monday, 29 May. The nail-biting match ended late at 1.30 AM, due to evening showers that caused a delay.