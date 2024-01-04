Ira Khan Drops FIRST Photo After Marriage With Hubby Nupur - Check Cute Pic

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, got married a day ago with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a picture of herself with hubby. Looking fresh, the couple glowed in the morning.

Fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare's entry as a bridegroom instantly grabbed the attention of the masses. While the star-studded wedding ceremony was the biggest highlight of the day, the groom Nupur Shikhare made it even more special through his real and sustainable way of coming to the wedding which was by jogging.

Groom Nupur Shikhare's glimpses of running to his wedding venue have been taking rounds on social media. It's indeed a very great thoughtful gesture that the groom took. Instead of taking any car or horse, Nupur opted to go all-real to reach his wedding venue. The groom jogged fromSanta Cruz to Taj Lands End, the wedding venue.

Nupur, who is a fitness coach, jogged about 8 km to reach the wedding venue. It's indeed worth praising to see Nupur opting for such a unique way to reach his wedding. It's indeed a very sustainable gesture that Nupur took and gives a firm message to society to go healthy and fit. Seems like the fitness coach is well-bound to his persona.