ira khan

Ira Khan REACTS to netizen asking her 'Is Aamir Khan your relative?'

Ira Khan made her relationship with her boyfriend Instagram official on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021. 

Ira Khan REACTS to netizen asking her &#039;Is Aamir Khan your relative?&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently shared an awkward moment online where a netizen asked her if she was related to the actor. Well, the star kid put up the screenshot of the comment on her Instagram story.

Ira Khan posted her Christmas 2021 celebration photos with dad Aamir and that's where a user had this weird query. An Instagram user wrote, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” To this, another user cut him short saying Aamir and Ira were father and daughter. One of the users commented, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm”. 

This chain of conversation was joined by another netizen who wrote, “Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai."

This left Ira Khan amused and she wrote: “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

Ira's Christmas celebration with dad was a family affair and the pictures went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

She is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021. 

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

 

