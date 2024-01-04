Ira Khan Wedding: Aamir Khan KISSES Ex-Wife Kiran Rao On Stage, Fan Comments 'Ex Ke Liye Itna Pyaar' - WATCH

New Delhi: The new year just got more exciting with the wedding festivities of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Aamir Khan's daughter got married on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. To mark the happy occassion, Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, his son Junaid Khan, Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were in attendance.

With a lot of buzz around, several videos and pictures are surfacing on social media platforms of the family posing for the paparazzi after the wedding.

In one of the videos, a joyous Aamir walked towards Kiran who was standing with Azad and spoke to her briefly. Right after, while she posed with the entire group for a picture, he gave her a kiss on her cheek. On this, a user commented, 'Ex ke lye itna pyaar amir Khan ka wah'. Another fan wrote, 'He divorce her but I think they still love each other.'

The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage. After officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Nupur and Ira came out to meet the paps stationed outside the venue. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green coloured dhoti pants. She elevated her wedding look with a stunning silver dupatta placed over her head. Nupur wore a blue bandhgala suit. Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue.

A grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.