Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan a strong person, still battling, conjectures about his health not true

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital due to colon infection in the afternoon. He is currently in the ICU. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@irrfan

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle, his official spokesperson said late on Tuesday night after rumours about his health started doing the rounds on social media. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital due to colon infection in the afternoon. He is currently in the ICU. However, hours after he was rushed to the hospital, rumours of his sudden death emerged online. Soon, his team released a statement which said that “its disappointing to see some source creating assumptions about his health and creating panic.”

“It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

The 53-year-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. After he was taken to the hospital, his spokesperson had released an official statement about his health.

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well-wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement read.

Over the weekend, Irrfan’s mother Saeda Begum died in Jaipur at the age of 95. He couldn’t attend her last rites due to the nationwide lockdown.

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in the March release ‘Angrezi Medium’.

