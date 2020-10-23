हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa's old video where he is singing with her makes fans teary-eyed, son Babil recalls good times - Watch

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock. 

Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa&#039;s old video where he is singing with her makes fans teary-eyed, son Babil recalls good times - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late legendary actor Irrfan Khan left this world for this heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. He left behind his grieving fans, loving family, friends and an unmatched cinematic legacy. His elder son Babil regularly posts stuff related to his talented father.

Recently, he dropped his mom Sutapa Sikdar to the airport and meanwhile recalled the good times with an old unseen video where Irrfan and his wife can be seen singing 'Mera Saaya' song together. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Queen ma.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

The video has been widely shared on social media and several fans including celebrities are all hearts for it.

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before he bid goodbye to the world. 

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock. 

Irrfan, you are missed every day!

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanBabilSutapa Sikdarirrfan videos
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar on solo-starrer Durgavati: Exciting to helm a film alone
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Why are the locks of temples not opening in Maharashtra?