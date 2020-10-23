Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa's old video where he is singing with her makes fans teary-eyed, son Babil recalls good times - Watch

New Delhi: Late legendary actor Irrfan Khan left this world for this heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. He left behind his grieving fans, loving family, friends and an unmatched cinematic legacy. His elder son Babil regularly posts stuff related to his talented father.

Recently, he dropped his mom Sutapa Sikdar to the airport and meanwhile recalled the good times with an old unseen video where Irrfan and his wife can be seen singing 'Mera Saaya' song together. Take a look:

The video has been widely shared on social media and several fans including celebrities are all hearts for it.

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before he bid goodbye to the world.

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

Irrfan, you are missed every day!