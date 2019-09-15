Irrfan Khan had a successful surgery in London, confirms spokesperson

close

Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday night, after returning from London. The actor was there to shoot a schedule for his upcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'.

Pictures of Irrfan being seated on a wheelchair and hiding his face from paps went viral on social media and led to several speculations about the actor's health.

Much to our relief, his spokesperson has confirmed in a statement that the actor had a successful surgery in London post the shoot of Angrezi Medium.

“He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover”, the statement read.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan was on a break from the filmy scene after being diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer.

It was in 2018 that the actor shared the news of his illness, leaving everybody in shock.

The actor returned to Mumbai earlier this month and 'Angrezi Medium' went on floors on April 5. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks Irrfan's comeback into films. 

