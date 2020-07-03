Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan - list of TV, Bollywood and South celebs who bid us goodbye in 2020!

New Delhi: The year 2020 has been cruel to Bollywood, as some of the noted celebrities bid this world goodbye and left for their heavenly abode. From Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and ace choreographer Saroj Khan - the absence of these legendary stars has created a void which can never be filled.

Nimmi

Indian cinema's one of the noted female stars of yesteryear, Nimmi, breathed her last on Wednesday (March 25, 2020). She died after a prolonged illness and complained of breathlessness before being rushed to the hospital. Nimmi left for her heavenly abode at 6 pm in the evening at her Juhu home, revealed her family spokesperson.

Irrfan Khan

Indian cinema's gem of an actor Irrfan Khan, 53, breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. As soon as the unfortunate news of his demise broke online, celebs, fans and well-wishers thronged social media to offer their condolences.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sai Gundewar

Popular television and film actor Sai Gundewar, lost his battle to the deadly brain cancer on May 10, 2020. Best known for his roles in Aamir Khan starrer 'PK', 'Rock On' and 'David' amongst others, Sai underwent treatment for his illness in the US last year. Sai was seen as a contestant in the popular reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla' season 4. He also did cameos in Bollywood movies such as ' I, Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Yuvvraaj' and featured on the reality show 'Survivor'. Sai Gundewar married Sapana Amin, a fashion designer, five years back on January 26, 2016.

Shafique Ansari

Renowned actor Shafique Ansari, best-known for his appearance in TV series ‘Crime Patrol’, died of cancer on Sunday (May 10). He was 52. Ansari battled thoracic cancer for two years and some months ago, he was also diagnosed with a lung infection. Speaking to Zee News, his wife Gauhar Ansari said that the actor was well throughout the day, but in the evening, his health suddenly deteriorated and he died.

Preksha Mehta

Popular television actress Preksha Mehta, best known for featuring in shows such as "Crime Patrol", "Meri Durga" and "Laal Ishq" reportedly committed suicide at her residence on May 25 night. She was 25. According to Hiranagar police station in-charge Rajiv Bhadauria, the actor had been suffering from depression for a while.

Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members. She left behind a suicide note in which she expressed disappointments regarding her career and relationships.

Wajid Khan

Popular music composer Wajid Khan of 'Sajid-Wajid' duo died of cardiac arrest on June 1, 2020. "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection," the family statement read. Wajid is survived by his wife and two children - a daughter and a son. "We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts," the family statement concluded.

Yogesh Gaur

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh Gaur passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 77. The veteran lyricist was not keeping well for a while now. He was reportedly staying with a disciple in the Mumbai suburb of Nala Sopara.

Mohit Baghel

Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star Mohit Baghel, 26, succumbed to cancer. The actor began his career with the comedy show "Chote Miyaan" and was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer "Jabariya Jodi". He had recently finished shooting another film with Sidharth Malhotra and was also part of the upcoming film "Bunty Aur Babli 2".

Manmeet Gaur

Television actor Manmeet Grewal, known for shows such as ‘Aadat Se Majboor’ and ‘Kuldeepak’, committed suicide on Friday at his residence in Mumbai due to financial crisis. Sources said that Manmeet took the drastic step due to unpaid dues and lack money, work. According to reports, Manmeet committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Navi Mumbai. He had got married recently. His wife stayed with him in Mumbai while the family lives in Punjab.

Sachin Kumar

Bollywood and Television actor Sachin Kumar died of a heart attack on Friday (May 15, 2020). Many of his colleagues and co-stars from the TV and film industry were shocked with the news of his sudden and untimely demise. Friends and fans mourned his death, saying he was 'always joyful and also a fitness enthusiast'.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden demise sent shock waves across the nation with his family, fans and fellow colleagues mourning his untimely death at the age of 39. He breathed his last on June 7, 2020, at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest and his last rites were performed on Monday (June 8) at his farmhouse in Kanakpura.

Jagesh Mukati

TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best-known for his shows such as ‘Amita Ka Amit’, ‘Shree Ganesh’ and the film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, died on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) in Mumbai. He had been reportedly admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathing problems.

Rattan Chopra

Noted actor Rattan Chopra died on June 12, 2020. He was reportedly battling cancer and breathed his last in Malerkotla Punjab. His real name was Abdul Jabbar Khan. He had a financial crunch, revealed his adopted daughter. He featured in movies such as Mome Ki Gudiya, Aaina to name a few.

Basu Chatterjee

The legendary Hindi filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on June 3, 2020. The 93-year-old auteur made some of the classics such as Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Shaukeen to name a few. He assisted revered filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya in Teesri Kasam (1966) and in fact, his style of movie-making was considered to be similar to these two.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of around 28 persons in connection with the actor. But his fans are demanding a CBI enquiry into the case to ensure a fair probe. The investigation is underway.

His former manager Disha Salian died by suicide a few days before.

Saroj Khan

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left this world on the wee hours of Friday (July 3, 2020) at around 2 am. She was not keeping well for past few days and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra since June 20. The 71-year-old veteran succumbed to cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan had an illustrious movie career spanning four decades with over 200 movies to her credit. Her name is synonymous with brilliant choreography and chartbuster songs in the Hindi movie industry.