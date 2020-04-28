Irrfan Khan rushed to ICU after health deteriorates

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital after his health deteriorated. He is admitted in the ICU. He was hospitalised after his health suddenly deteriorated and needed medical assistance.

The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had opened up on his illness through social media. He shared his health condition with all revealing that he would be needing a proper treatment for which he headed to London.

After spending more than a year abroad, he returned last year to Mumbai and even shot for his film 'Angrezi Medium' which released this year.

He thanked his fans and well-wishers for the support.

However, Irrfan couldn't promote his film 'Angrezi Medium' as he had to again head abroad for his treatment.

A few days back, Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum breathed her last in Jaipur. She was 95. He reportedly could not attend her funeral due to the nationwide lockdown in the country.