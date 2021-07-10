Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers late legendary Dilip Kumar, says 'thank you so much Saab, you were way ahead of your time'!

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film ‘Qala’ has penned an emotional note in remembrance of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Sharing the picture of Dilip Saab’s autobiograpHY, Babil Khan wrote, “I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete Awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety. I remember the first time I fell in love with Dilip saab, it was ‘Andaz’. His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’ , I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together. Thank you so much Dilip Saab, you were way ahead of your time. | When we received this copy of his Autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels. May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’ . I don’t want to cry right now.”

Remembering the veteran actor, he regretted the fact that how he was unable to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar for one last time before he was laid to rest forever. He also shared that his father was greatly inspired by him and was completely awestruck by his aura.

Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and film producer Sutapa Sikdar. Irrfan died last year in April after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy. However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to the deadly Cancer. His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.

For the unversed, Babil recently, dropped out of his University of Westminster in London to focus on his acting career in Bollywood. He is all set to follow in his father’s footsteps and is going to pursue a career in acting.

He has bagged his first movie with Anushka Sharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will be seen in Tripti Dimri starrer Netflix film ‘Qala’. He is also working on a project with director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri.