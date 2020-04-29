Irrfan Khan – They don't make them like him anymore!

Irrfan, as he would like people to call him, was Indian cinema's one of the finest finds who made a mark globally with his acting prowess. Irrfan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour – a deadly rare form of cancer he battled for nearly two years. The powerhouse performer went to London for treatment. He had opened up on his illness on social media and this update sent shockwaves amongst his fans.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to colon infection on April 28, 2020, and breathed his last on Wednesday (April 29).

Born on January 7, 1966, in Jaipur, Rajasthan Irrfan was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan to a Muslim Pashtun family.

His mother late Saeda Begum (who died a few days back) belonged to the Tonk Hakim family while his father and his father, the late Jagirdar Khan, was from the Khajuriya village near the Tonk district. Irrfan studied at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in 1984.

After he moved to Mumbai, Irrfan was first seen in TV show Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant on Doordarshan, AnooGoonj, Star Bestsellers and Sparsh. He played Lenin in Doordarshan teleplay titled Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode. He was seen as an antagonist in TV show Darr.

He made his Bollywood debut with 'Salaam Bombay!' in 1988, and the film was also nominated for the Academy Awards that year.

Then it was in 2003-04 with films like 'Haasil' and 'Maqbool' that Irrfan got recognition for. In the meantime, he featured in several TV shows and series as well. However, it was in 'Rog' which released in 2005 that Irrfan bagged his first lead role.

The bundle of impeccable talent featured in a number of path-breaking movies. He worked in as many as 50 Hindi films and made a mark in the West.

Irrfan was honoured with several awards and accolades for his performances on-screen. He has been awarded the most prestigious National Film Award, Filmfare amongst many others. In 2011, Irrfan was given the Padma Shri, country's fourth highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

His act in and as 'Paan Singh Tomar' won a million hearts and he received the National Award for Best Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Also, his next 'Lunchbox' earned rave reviews across the globe. It was nominated for BAFTA Awards as well.

He has featured in films like 'Haider', Gunday, Piku and Talvar were noted by one and sundry. His latest 'Hindi Medium' which released in 2017 became a sleeper hit in India and China, andd ranks among highest-grossing Indian films of all time. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the movie.

In Hollywood, he did movies such as 'The Warrior', 'The Namesake', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'New York, I Love You', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', 'Life of Pi', 'Jurassic World' and 'Inferno' to name a few.

They don't make them like him anymore. The void created by his absence will never be filled again!

May his soul rest in peace!