Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's 'Madaari' producer Deepshikha Deshmukh mourns his demise

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people have mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief. 

Irrfan Khan&#039;s &#039;Madaari&#039; producer Deepshikha Deshmukh mourns his demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cinema lost an incredible actor today. Irrfan Khan's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 53-year-old Irrfan breathed his last on Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020. The actor was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. 

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. As soon as the unfortunate news of his demise broke online, celebs, fans and well-wishers thronged social media to offer their condolences.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, who was the producer of his film 'Madaari' condoled his demise and said: 'The industry has lost not just one of its finest actors but an incredible human being. Irrfan Sir was truly an intellectual and his love for cinema and storytelling was infectious. His sense of humour was unique and it was magical to watch him in front of the cameras. Rest in peace Irrfan Sir. We will miss you terribly."

She also mourned his untimely and sudden death on Instagram, writing: 

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people have mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief. 

 

