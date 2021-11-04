हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
babil khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan extends Diwali greetings with priceless family pictures!

Star kid Babil Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his mother Sutapa Sikdar and himself posing with a framed picture of his late father Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan&#039;s son Babil Khan extends Diwali greetings with priceless family pictures!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Late legendary star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil shared a priceless family picture to extend Diwali wishes to fans and followers on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared two pictures featuring himself with mother Sutapa, in which they both can be seen posing next to the late actor's portrait at their home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

 

Sharing the all smiles picture, Babil wrote, "Happy Diwali," and added a red heart emoticon to it. The post garnered thousands of heartfelt comments from fans and celebrity followers.

One fan wrote, "Sweetest Duo. May you be blessed."

"Most beautiful thing today I saw as of now! Happy Diwali," wrote another.

Irrfan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
babil khanIrrfan KhanSutapa SikdarDiwaliDiwali 2021Irrfan Khan son
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali celebration with Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh is too adorable to miss!

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Heavy fall in the price of Petrol-Diesel on the festival of Diwali