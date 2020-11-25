हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil recalls funny prank late actor used to play

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. His son Babil keeps his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media.

Irrfan Khan&#039;s son Babil recalls funny prank late actor used to play

Mumbai: Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has revealed a funny prank his father used to play on the family. Irrfan would always record videos when his family was posing for pictures and his son Ayaan took some time to understand the prank.

Sharing such a video of themselves on his verified Instagram account, Babil wrote: "Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he'd take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On Diwali, Babil shared a smiling photograph of his father and wrote: "I still feel like you've gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you'll come back to me, to the surface again."

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.

 

