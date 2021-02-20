Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares hilarious 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme featuring late actor

NEW DELHI: Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is an active social media user. The young lad often shares interesting posts that keep his followers entertained. We recently saw how social media was flooded with memes on 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' after singer-composer Yashraj Mukhate shared a funny track on it. Now joining the bandwagon, Babil shared a funny meme featuring his late father and much-talented actor Irrfan Khan and his 'Karwaan' co-star Dalquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Babil made a collage compiling a few stills from the film 'Karwaan', that carried a text, "Yeh humari car hai, Aur yeh hum hai, Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai." He captioned the post as, "Matlab haste haste daldiya bas. @rsvpmovies."

The post was flooded with comments from his followers in no time. One of the fans wrote, "Loved this movie Mr Khan was absolutely adorable ..! A die-hard fan of the great actor ." Another user wrote, "That was an amazing movie... Saw it so many times over... So relatable esp for a backpack traveller."

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, Babil shared a precious throwback picture of his dad Irrfan and mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram and wrote, "I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘valentines day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family because it does try to say that "abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch special kardo apni 'Mumtaz' ke liye. Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for 'Valentines day'."

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. His son Babil keeps his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media. The late actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.