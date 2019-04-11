Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares heartfelt note on husband's return after cancer treatment, thanks everyone for prayers

New Delhi: One of the most talented finds in B-Town, Irrfan Khan is back to the bay after almost a year. The actor was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer—NeuroEndocrine Tumour, for which he underwent treatment in London. Now that he is back to work, fans and fraternity people can't be happier.

Upon his return, he was seen at the airport and looked visibly healthier than before. He shared a thank you note on social media and started work on 'Angrezi Medium', a sequel to his 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium'.

His wife Sutapa Sikdar, too has expressed her thoughts on husband's cancer. She took to Facebook and wrote a heartfelt note on how the whole year went for the family in times of crisis. She even thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes.

She wrote: “Longest year of our life . Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever.while we take our babysteps back to work,to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start. It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.. i cant take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us. I don’t see beyond one day and that day is today where everything seems fine. For today we go back to work.and the dance and song of life continues. Thank you for believing in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, Irrfan has begun shooting for 'Angrezi Medium' and even shared the first picture from the sets on the social medium. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. It will be helmed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.