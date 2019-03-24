हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant with second child?

A photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing the rounds on social media has made fans speculate that the actress and former Miss World may be pregnant with her second child.

Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant with second child?

Mumbai: A photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing the rounds on social media has made fans speculate that the actress and former Miss World may be pregnant with her second child.

The Goan Everyday photographed Aishwarya strolling bare foot on a beach with actor and husband Abhishek Bachchan and was wearing a white shirt and a pair of shorts. Looking at her bulging stomach, a couple of Twitter users felt Aishwarya was pregnant with her second child.

A social media user asked if the actress was pregnant. Another replied: "No she's not".

An excited fan tweeted: "I am also waiting Aish to having one more baby."

Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, a daughter, in 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Fanney Khan".

Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAbhishek Bachchanaradhaya bachchan
Next
Story

Tahira calls for regular check ups, mammography

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Congress announces 218 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019