Is Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' heading for a web release amid pandemic crisis? Twitter has the answer

Is Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Laxmmi Bomb&#039; heading for a web release amid pandemic crisis? Twitter has the answer
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. To fight against the deadly COVID-19 health crisis, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown and most are working from home. However, film and television work has come to a halt, affecting business and livelihood majorly. 

To support the daily wage workers in the movie business, several celebs and film bodies have stepped forward and extended financial aid to those affected. 

But what about the movies in the pipeline? The latest buzz doing the rounds is that a few filmmakers are planning to release their films on the digital platform instead of waiting for the pandemic to get over. 

And Akshay Kumar happens to be the first one to do. According to a report in Mid-Day.com, Disney Hotstar is in talks with Akki to acquire the digital rights of his upcoming venture 'Laxmmi Bomb' which was earlier set to release on May 22. 

Reportedly, there is post-production work left and it might take a little longer since everyone is working from home. Looking at the current scenario, the makers including Akshay are contemplating over the OTT release since cinema halls might be shut even after the lockdown order is lifted. 

Meanwhile, ever since this news came out, Twitter is abuzz with 'Laxmmi Bomb' digital release and has made it a top trend. Check out a few tweets who seem to know all the answers. 

'Laxmmi Bomb' is directed by Raghava Lawrence, making it his maiden Hindi project. He has also written the story and screenplay while Farhad Samji has penned the Hindi dialogues. It has been produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

It stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in the lead role. It happens to be a remake of Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. 

 

