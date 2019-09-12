close

Alia Bhatt

Now that Rishi Kapoor has returned from New York after cancer treatment, the Twitterati is abuzz with speculation if Alia Bhatt, rumoured girlfriend of the veteran actor's son Ranbir Kapoor, is planning a homecoming party.

Is Alia Bhatt planning a homecoming party for Rishi Kapoor?

Mumbai: Now that Rishi Kapoor has returned from New York after cancer treatment, the Twitterati is abuzz with speculation if Alia Bhatt, rumoured girlfriend of the veteran actor's son Ranbir Kapoor, is planning a homecoming party.

Speculations have been rife ever since a "Mumbai Mirror" report suggested Alia is keen to host a bash for Rishi Kapoor at her dad-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's residence.

Rishi was in New York, undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to the country after "11 months" on September 10.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months in the Big Apple.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir have made news sharing pics of their vacation in Kenya on social media.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in "Brahmastra" along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a sci-fi fantasy adventure and reportedly first of a three-film series.

