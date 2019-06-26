close

Sushmita Sen

Is all not so well between Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl?

According to reports, their relationship has been going through a rough patch of late.

Is all not so well between Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's whirlwind romance took the internet by storm last year when the two made their relationship official. It was Sushmita's birthday when her beau had put up a romantic post for her, confirming that they are indeed in a relationship. Since then, the couple has posted various pictures and videos together, giving us major relationship goals each day. The two look adorable together and everybody had been wondering when would they take the next big step!

However, it appears that all's not well between the two lovebirds. At least going by Rohman Shawl's recent post on Instagram suggest so! 

Rohman shared a series of post on his Instagram stories, which started from a message that read, "HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you?? Come on, I am all ears to you for the next 24 hours… Talk to me. Don’t worry. Its only between you and me!! Talk to me." 

"So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don’t put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!," the actor-model wrote.

"So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn’t treat you right and you are still with them, its your fault!! Love yourself," he wrote further. 

"So you get bored when you are by yourself? Ok so how do you expect others to find you interesting when you can’t even entertain yourself!! Spend atleast 15-20 mins daily with yourself, without any phone, tv, books or anyone. Listen to the voice from within which is trying to talk to you, it has all the answers!" his stories said further. 

However, we aren't sure if his posts hint towards anything rocky in their relationship. 

This comes barely days after Sushmita and Rohman flew together to Goa to attend her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding ceremonies with his longtime girlfriend and television actress Charu Asopa. One of the posts shared by Sushmita featured her and Rohman dancing on-stage together, giving a major couple goals.

We just hope the two lovebirds sort out their differences and get back together asap! 

