Is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating this star son?

New Delhi: The gorgeous 24-year-old granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids around. Since she has not joined Bollywood as yet and not really expressed her desire to enter anytime soon either, fans are keen to know more about the stunning young entrepreneur.

Rumour mills are abuzz with the latest goss that Navya Naveli Nanda is dating veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi. Their social media chit-chat has sparked rumours of them being a couple. However, neither of them has talked about their relationship status in public as yet.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, dad Jaaved Jaaferi brushed aside these reports and said, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezaan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda kickstarted her own venture - Aara Health - an organisation co-founded by her along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta last year⁣⁣.