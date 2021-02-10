हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Navya Nanda

Is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating this star son?

Rumour mills are abuzz with the latest goss that Navya Naveli Nanda is dating veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi. Their social media chit-chat has sparked rumours of them being a couple. However, neither of them has talked about their relationship status in public as yet. 

Is Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating this star son?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous 24-year-old granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids around. Since she has not joined Bollywood as yet and not really expressed her desire to enter anytime soon either, fans are keen to know more about the stunning young entrepreneur. 

Rumour mills are abuzz with the latest goss that Navya Naveli Nanda is dating veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi. Their social media chit-chat has sparked rumours of them being a couple. However, neither of them has talked about their relationship status in public as yet. 

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, dad Jaaved Jaaferi brushed aside these reports and said, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezaan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj)

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda kickstarted her own venture - Aara Health - an organisation co-founded by her along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta last year⁣⁣. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navya NandaNavya Naveli NandaMeezaan Jaaferimeezaan jafferynavya nanda boyfriendJaaved JaaferiAmitabh Bachchanbig b granddaughter
Next
Story

After comparing self with Meryl Streep, Kangana Ranaut claims she can do 'better action' than Tom Cruise!
  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M55S

Zee Aadhyatma: Darshan of Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib