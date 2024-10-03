Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Aly Goni & Krushna Abhishek Congratulate The Couple On Laughter Chefs Show

Mumbai: Once again Ankita Lokhande’s pregnancy news is making headlines. The actress who has participated in Laughter Chefs along with her husband Vicky Jain was seen complaining about not feeling well. Ankita was seen holding her foot and mentioning how she has got a sprain and feels heavy. Soon Aly Goni and Krushna Abhishek in Hindi questioned Ankita ka ‘paav bhaari hai’, and asked if she was pregnant. Both Ankita and Vicky were seen enjoying this joke as they wished to be true soon. Earlier when Ankita entered Bigg Boss along with Vicky spoke about her periods being missed and speculated if she was expecting. Later netizens slammed the Pavitra Rishta actress for creating false pregnancy news only for publicity.

Ankita and Vicky got married in 2022 and they both have a desire to embrace parenthood. In one of the interviews, Ankita even spoke about embracing motherhood and revealed her plans to have babies soon. She even mentioned how she wants her kids to see all their videos together. In an interaction with News 18, Ankita said,” We always talk about babies. Children are the future of our relationship. I’ve nothing to hide when I get asked about wanting to have children. Bachche toh honge hi kabhi na kabhi. We don’t know when we’ll have children but we do talk about it. And when I talk about babies, I feel really good”.

She revealed,” I want to create so many memories for our babies. I always tell Vicky that when we grow old, our babies can see our videos and pictures and say, ‘Achcha, mamma aur papa aise the.’ That will be something very interesting. I want them to watch every video that I’ve recorded and posted.”

Ankita and Vicky became the most talked about couple in town due to their constant fights in the Bigg Boss show.