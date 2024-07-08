Is Aryan Khan Planning To Make His Alleged Affair With Larrisa Bonesi Official?

New Delhi: Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi are reportedly alleged lovebirds and once again they have grabbed eyeballs as the rumoured couple were spotted under the roof at the same time. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son was papped at a luxurious spot in the town where the Brazilian beauty too was present. The pictures of them have been going viral on the Internet and fans are wondering what's cooking.

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids of all, the superstar's son's alleged affair news with Larissa came out in the open a few months ago and since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for the star boy to make it official. And looks like the alleged lovebirds are okay to be papped at the same time but separately. While fans only hope Aryan Khan to soon make it official. This latest move is a hint that the star boy is okay to be seen at the same time with his alleged girlfriend Larrisa Bonesi.

When Aryan Khan's mother Gauri Khan advised her son to date as many girls before marriage.

Aryan Khan has also got full freedom from his family to date as many girls as he wants. During her appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, Gauri mentioned she would want her son to date as many girls as he wants but should put a full stop after marriage.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan is all set for the release of his first web series Stardom starring Bobby Deol in the lead role.