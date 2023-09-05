Is Ishaan Khatter Dating Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz, Who Looks Like Tara Sutaria? See Pics

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter's love life has caught the attention of one and sundry. Several reports suggest that the young and energetic Gen-Z actor is these days dating Malaysian-Indian model Chandni Bainz. A picture of the duo on the bike had gone viral a few days back and ever since reports about the mystery girl in Ishaan's life were high on the buzzword.

WHO IS CHANDNI BAINZ?

Bombay Times reported originally that the two are dating each other. However, neither Ishaan nor Chandni have reacted to the rumour. The model was born in Kuala Lumpur, has appeared in the Singapore TV drama My Mother’s Story. She has also worked in a Malaysian TV series called Ghaib.

She moved to India during the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently working as a model here. Closely looking at her pictures, Chandni does remind us of actress Tara Sutaria. Check it out here:

Chandni is an avid Instagram user with over 101K followers and regularly posts her photoshoots, vacay pictures and fitness routine. The list of her followers includes Aryan Khan, Sooraj Pancholi, and Prateik Babbar from Bollywood.

Ishaan was earlier in a relationship with Ananya Panday and also rumoured to be dating his first co-star Janhvi Kapoor at one point in time.

On the work front, Ishaan has Pippa in the pipeline. He also will be seen in an international miniseries The Perfect Couple starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson among others.