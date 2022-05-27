NEW DELHI: Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

B-Town beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen in attendance in their best party outfits at KJo's birthday bash. Amrita later posted a picture of them posing stylishly for a camera and an internet user tagged them as '3 Buddhi'.

On May 26, they shared a picture on social media from the party. The trio is exuding oomph in their glamourous outfits in the photo. However, the divas were widely age-shamed by a section of people on social media. But, Amrita did not take this lying down.

The 'Kambakkht Ishq' actress gave a befitting reply to the troll on her Instagram stories. She further penned, "Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it ...I love it... my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives ...I give zero f'sss... so please go on and I'll name and shame ! Ha !"

Kareena was quick to share the same on her social media account, seemingly endorsing her bestir Amrita's point of view. She commented on the matter, writing, "My lovely AMU".

Malaika Arora too came out in defence of her sister and shared the screenshot in her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption, "You say it sis ... Ur beautiful just the way you are... N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone... Tch tch."

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 in style in the presence of his closest friends from the film industry. Among the A-listers who were seen at the bash, included names like, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and several others were photographed at the event.

