हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Is it meant to be an insult?: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora blast trolls for calling them '3 buddhis'

Amrita Arora, who was seen in attendance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, hit back at a troll for age-shaming her and her bestie - Kareena Kapoor, and sister Malaika Arora. The actress was trolled for her latest picture on social media.  

Is it meant to be an insult?: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora blast trolls for calling them &#039;3 buddhis&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The entire B-town erupted in celebrations as an array of celebrities swarmed the venue to celebrate the Dharma Productions head honcho's birthday.

B-Town beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen in attendance in their best party outfits at KJo's birthday bash. Amrita later posted a picture of them posing stylishly for a camera and an internet user tagged them as '3 Buddhi'.

On May 26, they shared a picture on social media from the party. The trio is exuding oomph in their glamourous outfits in the photo. However, the divas were widely age-shamed by a section of people on social media. But, Amrita did not take this lying down.

The 'Kambakkht Ishq' actress gave a befitting reply to the troll on her Instagram stories. She further penned, "Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it ...I love it... my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives ...I give zero f'sss... so please go on and I'll name and shame ! Ha !" 

Kareena was quick to share the same on her social media account, seemingly endorsing her bestir Amrita's point of view. She commented on the matter, writing, "My lovely AMU". 

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Malaika Arora too came out in defence of her sister and shared the screenshot in her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption, "You say it sis ... Ur beautiful just the way you are... N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone... Tch tch."

Malaika Arora

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 in style in the presence of his closest friends from the film industry. Among the A-listers who were seen at the bash, included names like, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor and several others were photographed at the event. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorMalaika AroraAmrita AroraKaran JoharKaran Johar birthday bashKaran Johar partyDharma ProductionsKareena Kapoor trolledMalaika trolledAmrita Arora trolled
Next
Story

Drugs case: Clean chit to Aryan Khan by NCB, star kid 'was not in possession of narcotics'

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Om Prakash Chautala sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in disproportionate income case