Is Karishma Tanna dating Varun Bangera? THIS viral pic sparks engagement rumour

Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their alleged relationship hush-hush. Karishma Tanna is currently chilling in Dubai.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna, who has been associated with several hit shows including Naagin, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi is in love! And a viral picture suggests that the leggy lass got engaged to her rumoured beau Varun Bangera. 

A friend of Karishma's shared an Instagram story with the duo together and that sparked her engagement rumour. The actress also put up a gram story of 'Congratulations'. Take a look here: 

Well, nothing has been confirmed by the actress as yet. 

Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their alleged relationship hush-hush. Karishma is currently chilling in Dubai.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna was dating actor Upen Patel and the two professed love for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 7. The duo eventually parted ways with reasons best known to them. 

