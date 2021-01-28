Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in this latest butterfly selfie? Fans think so

New Delhi: Love is blossoming in Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's paradise it seems. The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but not really opened up on dating each other. And now guess what? There comes another hint.

Katrina Kaif, who is an avid social media user now, shared her Instagram story and the picture says it all! Kat is seen hugging someone but the face is not visible. While butterfly emoticons run through the picture, fans have already found out Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar mustard colour tee.

Take a look here:

Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy..shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n lil butterflies are jus #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat pic.twitter.com/qiJszXmtbw — Nush (@tanyeahok) January 28, 2021

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history!

How about a film starring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif?