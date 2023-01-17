Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress' recent airport look sparks rumours- Watch

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is a vibe, no matter what she wears, she looks like a diva. The actress was snapped yesterday at the airport looking stunning in a subtle mustard palazzo set BUT her fans noticed a little something that has now sparked the rumours of her being pregnant.

The 'Tiger 3' star has yet again sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted out and about in Mumbai. The gorgeous wife of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was returning from an undisclosed location and was surrounded by the paps all over.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Katrina and the comment section was flooded with compliements for the actress. One fan wrote, 'Just love how elegantly she dresses and even Kangana their airport looks are my most favourite'. Another one wrote, 'God's most beautiful creation,' 'Struck by her Aura..glowing aura Her walk is powerful yet subtle..gorgeous,' added a third user.

However, a few also felt that she is pregnant, one netizen commented, 'She seems pregnant,' 'Pregnant?' asked another.

Katrina had the internet thinking she was pregnant last month as well. Her usual style never sparks rumours but the day she appears in baggy outfits, fans get curious.

On the work front, Katrina has a couple of movies in the pipeline. She will be soon seen in 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and also in 'Jee Le Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.