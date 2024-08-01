New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's personal life has hogged attention on social media. A video of hers with rumoured boyfriend Veer Pahariya, who is Shikhar Pahariya's brother has been doing the rounds. Reportedly, Shikar is in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor these days. Sometime back, the couples in B-Town went on a short sea trip with other pals including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

MANUSHI CHHILLAR DATING VEER PAHARIYA?

A video from the same trip is now making waves on social media, where we can see a glimpse of Manushi leaning her head on Veer's shoulder. The cutesy romantic moment has been noticed by fans. Interestingly, the couple was also clicked together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations earlier this month.

They danced together on stage and were also papped arriving at the Mameru ceremony at Antilia.

WHO IS VEER PAHARIYA?

Veer Pahariya, who is the brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is reportedly all set to make his big screen debut in 'Sky Force', which is based on the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War. The film is scheduled for release on October 2, 2024.

However, neither Manushi nor Veer have spoken about dating each other as yet.