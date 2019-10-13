Is Mouni Roy dating Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambir?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's personal life has made headlines countless times. The actress who was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Mohit Raina is now dating a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar.

However, the actress has now reacted to link-up rumours with Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar that sparked off after she posted a picture with him on Instagram and later deleted it.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Mouni said, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations."

Mouni, who started her career as a TV actress, is now the most sought after actress in Bollywood. She was first seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Post which she starred in various other TV shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.

Mouni made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. She will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China.