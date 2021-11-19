Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? THIS video with her hubby Rohanpreet Singh clears the air - Watch

New Delhi: There has been huge speculation over singer Neha Kakkar's pregnancy. Last year, she sent the internet into a meltdown with a picture of hers flaunting her baby bump. But turned out it was for their song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. And now once again, fans wanna know if Neha is expecting her first child with hubby Rohanpreet Singh.

In the first episode of Kakkar family's new show, Life of Kakkars on YouTube, they addressed the issue and clarified whether Neha is preggers or not. In the video, Neha, Rohanpreet, Tony Kakkar including her sister, Mom and Dad also talk about how people went crazy with the rumour and were keen to know details.

“Hum dono ne bohot hi masti karni hai, bohot hi enjoy karna hai, bohot hi fun karna hai,” Rohanpreet said.

Neha addded that she is busy on the professional front and the couple doesn't plan to have kids for next 2-3 years at least.

“Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon,” Neha Kakkar clarified.

The doting hubby clarified that Neha's bulging tummy is because of family's love for food. They denied pregnancy rumours adding that a new baby is born in the family and it's their show - Life of Kakkars.

The much-in-love couple got married on October 24, 2020 and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

Neha and Rohanpreet had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony in the capital and later jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.