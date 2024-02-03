Is Poonam Pandey Really Dead? Speculations Arise As No Official Statement From Family, Authorities Yet- Deets Inside

New Delhi: Upsetting one and all yesterday came in the crashing news from Poonam Pandey's official instagram account that broke the news of her untimely death. The shock wave engulfed the nation and updates are anxiously awaited. Speculations have heightened as there is no official statement from authorities or family even 24 hours after her death.

On social media platforms, many speculated if the news of her demise is a hoax as the actress didn’t 'look sick' in recent videos posted on her Instagram.

A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Pandey's mediaa manager Parul Chawla has confirmed the news of the actor's demise. The news has sent shockwaves across the industry. Pandey was known for her bold photos and videos. She made her acting debut with the film 'Nasha' in 2013. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Poonam was bold and fearless when it came to putting her thoughts out, back in 2011, she had made a controversial statement saying that she would strip in India won the world cup. She also made numerous appearances in Bollywood films and Hindi reality shows. She was seen in movies like 'Nasha' and 'Aa Gaya Hero.' The most recent TV indulgence of the actress was Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' where she shared the screen with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui and influencer Anjali Arora.