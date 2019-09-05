Is Priyanka Chopra's brother dating South actress Neelam Upadhyaya?

Mumbai: Rumour mills are abuzz that actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth is dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films.

The gossip vine started working overtime earlier this week when Siddharth arrived at Mukesh Ambani's Ganpati Puja celebration with a female companion. Siddharth then posted a picture featuring him and his companion at the function on the Instagram story but later deleted it.

It turns out Siddharth's date was Neelam, who is known for her work in films such as "Mr. 7", "Action 3D" and "Unnodu Oru Naal".

Siddharth had shared the photograph of himself, Neelam and a group of friends on Instagram on Thursday, and tagged her in the post.

"Crazy 30. #dirtythirty... Life's greatest gift is having family and close friends. Great start into my thirties," he captioned it.