RANBIR KAPOOR

Is Ranbir Kapoor's Look For Love And War Finally Unveiled?

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen meeting fans on his special day, and fans are wondering if his look is for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Ranbir Kapoor's Look For Love And War Finally Unveiled? (Image: @ranbir_fanpage/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming LOVE & WAR has come as a huge surprise, and it seems like the audience is already finding it hard to wait for the release of this epic saga. Coming from the house of SLB, known for delivering cinematic spectacles, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, which has only heightened the growing excitement for the film. Fans are eagerly keeping an eye out for the next update, and their enthusiasm was especially evident on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, when they came to meet the superstar at his residence and shower immense love while leaving everyone wondering, is it his new look for SLB's LOVE & WAR? 

On the occasion of his birthday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted meeting his fans. Sporting a new look in a white cap and trimmed Beard, he has left everyone wondering if this is his appearance for SLB's LOVE & WAR. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Netizens are creating AI-generated posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. While fans have crafted posters based on their own imaginations, the results are undeniably appealing, and seeing the celebrated cast in different avatars is nothing short of a treat. Here's a look at how netizens are creating these AI-generated posters of SLB's LOVE & WAR, which has also sparked an entirely new conversation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ladydon (@ladydyon_30)

As anticipation builds for the film, it’s thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

