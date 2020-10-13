Here's why Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are trending

New Delhi: A now-viral video from former cricketer Zaheer Khan's birthday party suggests that his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge is pregnant with their first child. The clip was posted on the IPL team Mumbai Indians' social media pages. It features Sagarika standing by Zaheer's side in a black flowy gown as he cuts his birthday cake. The loose dress kind of sparked the pregnancy rumours and it appears that she has a baby bump.

Meanwhile, a report in Mumbai Mirror also says that the couple is indeed all set to embrace parenthood. However, an official announcement from Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan is awaited.

Watch the video here:

Sagarika and Zaheer married in November 2017. They are currently in the UAE where the IPL is taking place.

Zaheer Khan recently turned 42 and Sagarika took to Instagram to share a loved-up note for the cricketer.

"To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know. Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you. Happy birthday, husband. May you get everything you desire and more. Love you," she wrote.

Sagarika Ghatge is best-known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film 'Chak De! India'.