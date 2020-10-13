हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sagarika Ghatge

Here's why Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are trending

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan married in November 2017. They are currently in the UAE where the IPL is taking place.

Here&#039;s why Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are trending
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sagarikaghatge

New Delhi: A now-viral video from former cricketer Zaheer Khan's birthday party suggests that his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge is pregnant with their first child. The clip was posted on the IPL team Mumbai Indians' social media pages. It features Sagarika standing by Zaheer's side in a black flowy gown as he cuts his birthday cake. The loose dress kind of sparked the pregnancy rumours and it appears that she has a baby bump. 

Meanwhile, a report in Mumbai Mirror also says that the couple is indeed all set to embrace parenthood. However, an official announcement from Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan is awaited.

Watch the video here:

Sagarika and Zaheer married in November 2017. They are currently in the UAE where the IPL is taking place.

Zaheer Khan recently turned 42 and Sagarika took to Instagram to share a loved-up note for the cricketer.

"To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know. Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you. Happy birthday, husband. May you get everything you desire and more. Love you," she wrote.

Sagarika Ghatge is best-known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film 'Chak De! India'.

Tags:
Sagarika GhatgeZaheer KhanSagarika Ghatge and Zaheer KhanSagarika Ghatge pregnancy
Next
Story

Kajal Aggarwal's fiance Gautam Kitchlu treats us to first pic of them together, see inside!
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M56S

Hathras case: Why did the CBI take the victim's brother along?