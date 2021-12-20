Is 'Singham' actress Kajal Aggarwal pregnant? Fans spot baby bump in latest photos

New Delhi: Kajal Aggarwal is also a social media sensation and keeps on sharing updates with her fans. The 'Singham' actress recently shared a few pictures from her latest outing with friends and what caught her fans' attention is what appeared to be her baby bump.

The actress tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. While there have been rumours doing rounds that the couple is expecting their first child together, neither Kajal nor Gautam has confirmed the reports. According to India Today, Kajal has wrapped up her film commitments before taking a break to start a family.

In the latest set of photos shared by Kajal, the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a beige body-hugging dress. Looking at the pictures, one could guess that the actress is in no mood to hide her baby bump. Well, it has to be seen if the actress and her husband makes the pregnancy official.

On October 30 this year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The actress shared a photo of herself with Gautam Kitchlu. They can be seen twinning in black outfits. Sharing the photo, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night 'are you awake? I need to show you this dog video' Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug (sic)."

For the unversed, Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu had been friends for seven years and dated for three years before they tied the knot.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be headlining slice-of-life drama 'Uma', which has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. Her other upcoming projects include 'Acharya', 'Indian 2' and 'Paris Paris'.