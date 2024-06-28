Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Netizens Speculate As Actress Gets Clicked Outside The Hospital With Hubby Zaheer Iqbal

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were recently spotted outside the hospital and netizens wondered if the actress is pregnant. The speculation only arrived after several actresses Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker announced their pregnancy soon after their marriage. Sonakshi and Zaheer were captured by the shutterbugs in their car outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The duo, however, refrained from getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Watch the video of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spotted outside the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

One user commented, "Pregnant hai kya". Another user expressed excitement and mentioned, "I already want to see Sonakshi's pregnant avatar... Sonaaaaaaahhhhhh".

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 and the actress calls it the 'best decision' of her life. The wedding pictures and videos of the newlywed have been going viral on the internet and the fans cannot get over their chemistry and call them the perfect match made in heaven. Amid their wedding, both Sonakshi and Zaheer maintained their distance from the negativity as the couple faced criticism for their interfaith marriage. Sonakshi and Zaheer were in a 7-year-long relationship before tying the knot, some reports also speculated that the couple stayed in a one-year live-in relationship before becoming man and wife.

However, Sonakshi Sinha strongly denied the rumours of staying separately and claimed that she has been living with her parents in their house Ramayana.

Shatrughan Sinha slam haters for speculating about them being unhappy with daughter Sonakshi's interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. There was a strong buzz that the Sinha family wasn't happy with Sona's decision to get married to Zaheer, however, papa Sinha shut down the trollers in his style 'Khamosh'.