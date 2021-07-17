हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Is that Virat Kohli fanboying over wife Anushka Sharma on the streets of London for a pic?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy in times of pandemic. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in London and exploring the picturesque streets but in their own unique style. The actress took to Instagram and shared some breathtaking photos with a fun caption. 

Anushka Sharma wrote: Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan - @cloverwootton 

Netizens are loving hubby Virat Kohli 'fanboying' over wifey Anushka for a picture. The actress gave photo courtesy to her friend Clover Wootton.

Recently, the couple celebrated their daughter Vamika's six-month birthday in London with amazing photos. 

Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England, where the team lost the World Test Championship finals against New Zealand in Southampton recently. Team India will now take on hosts England in the five-match Test series which is scheduled to begin on August 4, 2021. 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy in times of pandemic. 

 

