NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines ever since former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced their relationship by sharing a few pictures from their Maldives vacation. The actress has been trolled mercilessly on social media for dating Lalit, who is several years older to her, as they accused her of being a 'gold digger'. Sushmita and Lalit Modi have been subjected to a bandwagon of trolling, memes and mean jokes ever since.

Amid constant trolling and shaming, Sushmita, who is known to live her life on her terms and condiions, on Thursday shared a happy selfie of her while she is sitting inside a car. As soon a she dropped the photo, her loved ones showered all the love on the 'Aarya' actress. The actress was seen dressed up in a blue top and black shades. However, netizens noticed alcohol bottles in her car and began questioning the actress if it is whisky or vodka. They also called her out for having a drink in the car as it's against the traffic and road rules.

Aapke sunglasses me dikh raha hai

Aapke gaari me do champagne ka bottle hai.

Or aap dono haath se selfie le rahe ho — Satyam Kumar (@SatyamP2005) July 20, 2022

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'.

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post.

She was previously in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl.

Live TV