SUSHMITA SEN

Is that vodka or whisky? Netizens spot alcohol in Sushmita Sen's car, explain traffic rules to her

Netizens spotted liquor bottles in Sushmita Sen's latest selfie and once again attacked her for violating traffic rules. The actress has been an easy target of trolls lately over her relationship with ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi. 

 

Jul 22, 2022
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines ever since former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced their relationship by sharing a few pictures from their Maldives vacation. The actress has been trolled mercilessly on social media for dating Lalit, who is several years older to her, as they accused her of being a 'gold digger'. Sushmita and Lalit Modi have been subjected to a bandwagon of trolling, memes and mean jokes ever since. 

Amid constant trolling and shaming, Sushmita, who is known to live her life on her terms and condiions, on Thursday shared a happy selfie of her while she is sitting inside a car. As soon a she dropped the photo, her loved ones showered all the love on the 'Aarya' actress. The actress was seen dressed up in a blue top and black shades. However, netizens noticed alcohol bottles in her car and began questioning the actress if it is whisky or vodka. They also called her out for having a drink in the car as it's against the traffic and road rules.

Businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi took to his social media handles to make the announcement about their dating and called the actor as his 'better half'. 

Sushmita, 46, confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi a day after his big announcement on social media. She talked about her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year in an Instagram post. 

She was previously in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. 

