Is Nusrat Jahan married to Yash Dasgupta? TMC MP wears Shakha Pola bangles in THIS viral post

New Delhi: TMC MP and Bengali film actress Nusrat Jahan dropped yet another major hint at her marital status on Vijayadashami. The gorgeous face took to her Instagram and shared a picture wishing everyone and fans couldn't help but spot her traditional red saree and Shakha Pola bangles.

Nusrat Jahan wrote in the caption: Shubho Bijoya’r Priti Subhechcha O Abhinandan

Well, the Shakha Pola (red and white) bangles are traditionally worn by married Bengali women. This once again has sparked speculation over her marital status with Yash Dasgupta.

Earlier, their festive photoshoot had gone viral on the internet in which Trinamool MP is seen sitting on Yash's lap.

Meanwhile, some time back, a viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish.

Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021.

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.