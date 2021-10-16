हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Is Nusrat Jahan married to Yash Dasgupta? TMC MP wears Shakha Pola bangles in THIS viral post

Earlier, their festive photoshoot had gone viral on the internet in which Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan is seen sitting on Yash Dasgupta's lap. 

Is Nusrat Jahan married to Yash Dasgupta? TMC MP wears Shakha Pola bangles in THIS viral post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TMC MP and Bengali film actress Nusrat Jahan dropped yet another major hint at her marital status on Vijayadashami. The gorgeous face took to her Instagram and shared a picture wishing everyone and fans couldn't help but spot her traditional red saree and Shakha Pola bangles. 

Nusrat Jahan wrote in the caption: Shubho Bijoya’r Priti Subhechcha O Abhinandan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Well, the Shakha Pola (red and white) bangles are traditionally worn by married Bengali women. This once again has sparked speculation over her marital status with Yash Dasgupta. 

Earlier, their festive photoshoot had gone viral on the internet in which Trinamool MP is seen sitting on Yash's lap. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Meanwhile, some time back, a viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish. 

Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021.

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nusrat JahanYash Dasguptanusrat jahan baby Bengali actress nusrat jahan picsnusrat jahan baby's fatherTMC MPnusrat jahan husband
Next
Story

Gulabo Sitabo's Fatima Begum aka Farrukh Jaffar dies at 89

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Singhu Border Murder Case: Accused Nihang Saravjeet Singh to be produced in court today