Is Varun Dhawan getting married to girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month?

New Delhi: B-Town is buzzing with the latest bit of rumours about actor Varun Dhawan set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal as early as this month. Yes! several reports are alleging that the couple is keeping the details hush-hush and January 24 has been locked the D-day.

Venue? Well, celeb-favourite Alibaug has been zeroed in as the wedding venue of a gala celebration, reportedly. However, Varun Dhawan's uncle and veteran actor Anil Dhawan is as surprised by the news as we all are.

Anil Dhawan told Bombay Times, "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya? These stories have been floating around since a long time. Last year, there was buzz that they would be getting married in May. Whatever it is, as a family, we want him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you have got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it."

Adding more, he said, "We have been telling Varun to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, and instead, opt for a simple, intimate ceremony aur buss ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao."

Varun has not yet made any official announcement regarding the same.

On the work front, he was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan.