isabella kaif

Isabelle shares UNSEEN pics from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony

Isabelle Kaif has now shared some new UNSEEN pictures from her sister Katrina Kaif's haldi ceremony. Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal earlier this month in Rajasthan. 

Isabelle shares UNSEEN pics from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Isabella Kaif on Wednesday took to her social media account and shared a series of unseen pictures from the marriage of her sister Katrina Kaif which took place recently. Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal earlier this month in Rajasthan. 

Isabella has shared pictures from Katrina’s haldi ceremony where the complete family was seen in the shades of yellow. While the family and friends are all smiles during haldi ceremony, it was the bride Katrina who went missing in the new pictures. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Sharing both the pictures on her Instagram account, Isabella wrote, “memories
Styling: @stylebyami
Assisted: @tanyamehta27
Designer: @punitbalanaofficial
Jewellery: @minerali_store @aquamarine_jewellery @curiocottagejewelry
Shoes : @needledust @stoffastyle @fizzygoblet..”

In the first picture, Isabella can be seen smiling and posing with her another sister Sonia Turcotte while both were dressed in yellow colour traditional outfits. 

In the second picture, Isabelle can be seen posing with her other family members on a flight of stairs while in background we can see amazing décor for haldi ceremony. 

 

For the unversed, VicKat had a grand wedding on December 9. The couple had married in an extremely private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.

