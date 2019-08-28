close

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday to star in edgy, young film

Set in Mumbai, "Khaali Peeli" is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when boy meets girl.

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday to star in edgy, young film
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will come together for the first time for director Maqbool Khan's young and edgy film "Khaali Peeli".

Set in Mumbai, "Khaali Peeli" is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when boy meets girl.

"I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent," said Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed multiple blockbusters like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce "Khaali Peeli".

"The process of 'Khaali Peeli' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast," Zafar commented.

Produced by Zee Studios, Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, "Khaali Peeli" -- will go on floor on September 11.

"We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It's such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead!" Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said.

The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.

 

Ishaan KhatterAnanya Pandaykhaali peeliAli Abbas Zafar
