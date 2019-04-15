Ishaan Khatter bike towed away from no-parking zone

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's bike was towed away from a no-parking zone here, recently.

A video of the incident has surfaced online. In the clip, the "Dhadak" star is seen exiting a restaurant after seeing his black and orange bike on the tow-away vehicle.

Moments later, the 23-year-old actor got his bike back.

Ishaan, an avid biker, made his Bollywood debut in a film titled "Beyond the Clouds" by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in 2017.

This isn't the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has found himself/herself on the wrong side of the traffic law. Actress Sara Ali Khan ran into trouble recently after she rode a pillion without a helmet.

In 2017, actor Varun Dhawan was issued a challan after he clicked a selfie with a fan from his car.