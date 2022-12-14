Ishaan Khatter calls Ranbir Kapoor his inspiration for playing football

New Delhi: Bollywood sweetheart Ishaan Khatter recently got candid about his passion and interest beyond acting – football. He is often spotted supporting the football leagues and playing the sport with his friends. For the love of the game, he was recently spotted with the winner of Hustle 2.0 MC Square in a banger music video by MTV for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This year, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is being telecasted on MTV HD. When asked about the same, Ishaan said, “I think it’s great and there will certainly be lots of takers and happy fans.”

Ishaan shares, “It’s my favourite team sport to play, it just hits differently for me. Playing with All Stars is always enjoyable, especially since it’s for a good cause. Leander sir and Dhoni being incredible sportsmen bring their experience and skill set to the game, but Ranbir Kapoor invited me and that is the reason I started playing with them so must give a special mention!”

Ishaan was last seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He will now be seen in a period war action film `Pippa` alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. He has also collaborated with Tara Sutaria for an upcoming project titled ‘Nature 4 Nature’, the details of which will be revealed later. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen `Merry Christmas` along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and in `Tiger 3` with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Siddhant will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.