Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter reveals his 'ideal date plan', talks about 'movie, dinner, camping and stargazing'!

Ishaan Khatter has collaborated with Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, for a new campaign.

Ishaan Khatter reveals his &#039;ideal date plan&#039;, talks about &#039;movie, dinner, camping and stargazing&#039;!

New Delhi: The young generation-next star Ishaan Khatter has a massive fan base online. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday recently opened up what his Bumble bio would read like. He also shared some cool dating tips. 

When asked about his ideal date, Ishaan shares, “My idea of a perfect date would be a movie followed by dinner. Or probably camping out somewhere, maybe near a lake, where you could do stargazing, listen to some music, enjoy the gentle breeze and have a dessert.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Sharing dating tips for single Indians, Ishaan said, “You should be honest and kind to yourself as well as the other person.”

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has partnered with Ishaan Khatter for a special appearance in their new campaign ‘You’ve Got This’. The campaign encourages GenZ and Millennial daters to make the best first moves and take charge of their dating journeys.

In the video, Ishaan Khatter can be seen grooving to the tunes of the peppy track. Excited to share what his Bumble Bio would read, Ishaan exclaimed, “You are safe here because this is a Bio-Bumble!”

Veteran actress Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter's son, Ishaan made his acting debut in renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds'. He then managed to grab eyeballs with his stint in the Bollywood film 'Dhadak', which also marked the debut of the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema Sridevi's daughter Janvhi Kapoor.

Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

